Originally published on Tuesday, 15th May 2012
Supersize me
Magnums on the mind
Forget mini champagne, shots and tiny tasting bottles: supersize is the way to go. Supersizing to 150cl to be exact. The magnum can be a somewhat scary concept, usually pertaining to flashy clubs, served in a human-size bucket with a sparkler to finish. We say forget the sparkler, go big and go home.
FASHION ON THE ROCKS: Roberto Cavalli Vodka
£109
Cavalli’s first foray into the drinks industry is the only vodka entirely produced in Italy. To be had on the rocks with tonic, natch darling.
PARTY FAVOUR: Prosecco Valdobbiadene Millesimato 2009
£25.40
Upscale the fizz for a Bellini blow out. It makes a great present too.
PFUN CHAMPERS: Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 Luminous Label
£290
A firm Dom Pérignon fave (we like the glow), now available in the big boy size.
KEEPSAKE: Crystal Head Vodka
£145
Channel Damien Hirst and McQueen through this goth-esque vodka (it’s even filtered three times through crystals). This one’s for keeps – reuse as a morbid decanter.
XXXL CHAMPAGNE: Louis Roederer Cristal Methuselah
£8,150
And then there’s the 600cl, for “special” occasions, complete with wooden chest. Just how do you pour?
AN ABSOLUT STAPLE: Absolut Blue Magnum
£84.66
And lastly, a staple vodka – Absolut recently launched their original in magnum size. So that’s Caesars every morning…
All magnums available to buy in store at Amathus, 113-117 Wardour Street, W1F 0UN