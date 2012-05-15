Eat & Drink

Supersize me

Magnums on the mind

Forget mini champagne, shots and tiny tasting bottles: supersize is the way to go. Supersizing to 150cl to be exact. The magnum can be a somewhat scary concept, usually pertaining to flashy clubs, served in a human-size bucket with a sparkler to finish. We say forget the sparkler, go big and go home.

£109

Cavalli’s first foray into the drinks industry is the only vodka entirely produced in Italy. To be had on the rocks with tonic, natch darling.

£25.40

Upscale the fizz for a Bellini blow out. It makes a great present too.

£290

A firm Dom Pérignon fave (we like the glow), now available in the big boy size.

£145

Channel Damien Hirst and McQueen through this goth-esque vodka (it’s even filtered three times through crystals). This one’s for keeps – reuse as a morbid decanter.

£8,150

And then there’s the 600cl, for “special” occasions, complete with wooden chest. Just how do you pour?

£84.66

And lastly, a staple vodka – Absolut recently launched their original in magnum size. So that’s Caesars every morning…

All magnums available to buy in store at Amathus, 113-117 Wardour Street, W1F 0UN

